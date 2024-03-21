How is Bruce Willis, the touching photos published on his birthday

He turned 69, surrounded by his large and ever-present extended family. Bruce Willis photos warm the heart. The actor, as everyone knows, is fighting a tough battle, after receiving a diagnosis without a cure and being forced to retire from the world of acting.

Bruce Willis suffers from frontotemporal dementia. It is a disease that affects the frontal and temporal lobe of the brain and which leads to a slow decline in mental functions, such as personality, language and movement disorders, lack of empathy, difficulty understanding, listening and expressing oneself, rigidity of muscles and loss of control of some muscles such as the bladder and bowels.

His wife Emma Heming, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday, published a touching photo and accompanied it with words that warmed everyone’s hearts:

We love it, just like you. What you may not know, but you can imagine, is that being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in the whole world. He is a kind, true man, with so much love to give and share. This is what I can see, the true heart of him. I can tell you that he is so pure and always so good. Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that never stops coming to me.

Even his ex-wife Demi Moore, always present in his life, published a beautiful photo on her Instagram profile:

Happy Birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful.

Unfortunately, the frontotemporal dementia that affected Bruce Willis currently has no cure. The maximum life expectancy is 8 years. The well-known actor is always surrounded by the love of his family and a team of doctors who help his wife manage the situation day after day.

His photos, on his 69th birthday, moved the whole world. Bruce Willis is a legend in the world of cinema and he will always remain so.