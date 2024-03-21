Before you voice your dissatisfaction in the comments below or on Facebook: no, we are not saying that the 1020 hp Tesla. protects you better than the Tiguan. We quote only the German version of ANWB, ADAC. Authorities consider underpowered cars unsafe. They say this after researching how quickly different cars accelerate from 60 km/h to 100 km/h.

We usually mention 0-60 times for cars, but according to ADAC, those stats don’t matter. “In many vehicles, power output is deliberately kept low to protect the material,” the organization writes. According to ADAC, how the vehicle transmits torque is critical. “And not from a standstill – it only impresses the driver next to you when you quickly pull away from the traffic lights.”

According to the German road authorities, power is only needed when overtaking a truck or when accelerating before entering a highway. That’s why they measure the time from 60 to 100. If it’s between 5.5 and 8 seconds, according to ADAC, you’re in the right place. Faster is safer, but if it takes more than eight seconds it can be dangerous.

How much horsepower does a safe car need?

According to ADAC, whether a car’s power is safe or unsafe depends on its weight. For example, 80 hp. A car weighing 1000 kilograms should be enough. “With a weight of one and a half tons, a power of about 120 hp is recommended. If the car weighs 2,500 kilograms, the engine should produce approximately 200 hp,” writes ADAC. Researchers have found that there are many models that do not meet this requirement.

According to ADAC, it is the most unsafe car in terms of time from 60 to 100.

It won’t surprise you that the machine produces 45 hp. did not perform very well in this test. The basic version of the Dacia Spring takes almost fifteen seconds to accelerate from 60 to 100 km/h. To do this, he needs 330 meters of asphalt. “This means that overtaking maneuvers on busy country roads or highway on-ramps can be not only a test of nerves, but also a safety risk,” the researchers conclude.

Next comes the Volkswagen Up with a 1.0-liter engine producing 68 hp, running partly on natural gas and partly on gasoline. The sprint took 12.89 seconds. Hyundai i10 and Fiat Panda Cross also take more than ten seconds. The most unsafe diesel engine is the Volkswagen T6.1 Multivan with a 2.0-liter TDI engine. The bus takes 8.8 seconds to accelerate from 60 km/h to 100 km/h. Still quite respectable.

The safest cars are gems

You can get more enjoyment out of the cars that research shows are the safest. These five cars received the same high score in the test. The fastest is the Tesla Model S P90D, which accelerated to 100 km/h from 60 km/h in 1.64 seconds. The electric car is followed by the Porsche 911 Carrera, Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo, BMW M5 and Mercedes EQS. Now you can say at home that you want one of these cars; After all, the new M5 is safer than your neighbor’s XC40.