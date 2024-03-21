loading…

GAZA – Civilian casualties continue to rise in Gaza – currently at more than 31,000 dead and thousands more trapped under rubble and presumed dead in more than five months of bombing and ground invasion. That inspired countries to no longer send weapons to Israel.

The rising death toll sparked international condemnation from humanitarian and civil society groups in the form of statements, protests and lawsuits filed against countries suspected of providing military support to Israel.

1. Canada



According to Al Jazeera, Canada will stop all arms shipments to Israel, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said, a day after the House of Commons passed a non-binding motion to stop arms sales.

“This is a real thing,” Joly told the Toronto Star newspaper.

Canada joins the Netherlands, Japan, Spain and Belgium in suspending arms sales following Israel’s brutal military offensive in Gaza. Many other countries have said they will no longer buy Israeli weapons.

Yet several Western countries continue to supply deadly weapons to Israel despite the enormous death toll and imminent famine.

2. Netherlands



The court asked the government to block all exports of spare parts for the F-35 fighter jet, which Israel used to bomb the Gaza Strip some time ago. This decision is the result of a lawsuit filed by the Dutch humanitarian organization Oxfam Novib, PAX Netherland Peace Movement Foundation, and The Rights Forum against the government.

The concerns raised in this lawsuit overlap with issues being considered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the South African apartheid case against Israel. “It cannot be denied that there is a clear risk that exported F-35 spare parts are used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law,” the court ruling said.

3. Belgium.



In Belgium, the regional government said it was suspending two munitions export permits to Israel on February 6. It was reported that the regional government cited the ICJ’s interim decision which concluded that Israel “reasonably” committed genocide in Gaza.

4. Japan



