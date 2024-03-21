loading…

WASHINGTON – The United States and its ally, Japan, proposed a UN Security Council resolution calling on countries not to deploy or develop any nuclear weapons in outer space.

The draft resolution does not directly mention Russia by name, but the move comes days after a US intelligence assessment said Moscow’s anti-satellite weapons posed a threat to US space capabilities. Washington is concerned that a space explosion could disrupt US military satellite communications.

5 Reasons the US and Japan Want to Ban the Nuclear Arms Race in Space

1. Russia Wants to Make Space Weapons



Last month, US President Joe Biden’s administration claimed that Moscow was creating space weapons designed to target US satellites.

According to Al Jazeera, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu denied developing such weapons. “We have always opposed and now oppose placing nuclear weapons in outer space,” Putin said last month.

“We’re just doing what other countries are doing in space, including the United States.”

On Wednesday, Russia warned the United States against using commercial satellites for spying after reports that Elon Musk’s company SpaceX had signed a deal with US intelligence agencies to build a network of spy satellites. Such systems, said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, could “become legitimate targets for retaliatory measures.”

2. Unprecedented



“Placement of any nuclear weapon into Earth orbit is unprecedented, dangerous and unacceptable,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

Citing Oppenheimer’s Oscar-winning film on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said “humanity cannot survive Oppenheimer’s sequel”.

“[Negara-negara] must not develop nuclear weapons or other types of weapons of mass destruction designed to be placed in orbit,” said the UN Secretary General in his speech to the UN Security Council, expressing his concern regarding the nuclearization of space.