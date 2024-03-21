loading…

Russian and Iranian influence continues to strengthen in Niger. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – Niger has suspended a military agreement with the United States that gave American troops an important base and launch pad in Africa’s Sahel region.

The move follows a dispute over the African country’s relations with Russia and Iran, which emerged when US officials visited Niger last week to express their concerns.

5 Motives for Russia and Iran to Provoke Niger to Expel US Soldiers

1. The US is Losing Influence in Africa



Photo/Reuters

According to Al Jazeera, the “status of forces” agreement, signed in 2012, allows around 1,000 US military personnel and civil defense staff to operate from Niger, which plays an important role in US military operations in the Sahel.

The US military operates Air Base 101 in Niger’s capital, Niamey. In addition, it operates a large air base, Air Base 201, near Agadez, a city 920 km southwest of Niamey, using it for manned and unmanned surveillance flights and other operations in the Sahel.

Air Base 201 was built from 2016 to 2019 at a cost of more than USD 100 million. The base has been used since 2018 to launch drone operations against armed groups linked to ISIS (ISIS) and al-Qaeda in the Sahel.

“Niger is the center of US operations in West and North Africa, especially at Air Base 201,” said Al Jazeera correspondent Shihab Rattansi from Washington, DC.

Having bases in the Sahel is important for Washington’s operations against armed groups in the region, “but they are also useful for projecting major power against countries like Russia and China,” Rattansi said.

2. Strengthening Russian and Iranian influence in Niger



Photo/Reuters

Senior US officials – led by Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee and the head of US Africa Command, General Michael Langley – visited the West African country last week.

In their meeting, “US officials expressed concern over Niger’s potential ties to Russia and Iran,” Sabrina Singh, a spokesperson for the US Department of Defense, said at a press conference on Monday.

In announcing the suspension of the agreement, Niger’s military spokesman Colonel Amadou Abdramane referred to pressure from the US over which countries could become partners for the country.