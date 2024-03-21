2i Rete Gas ready to list on the stock exchange: valuation of 5 billion

Details emerge relating to the listing of the company 2i Rete gas, the second largest supplier of methane gas which provides services to 2,225 cities in Italy. According to rumors, the main shareholder F2i together with the investors Ardian and Apg intend to put shares worth 600 million on the market, basing this figure on a total valuation of around 5 billion, considering a debt of around 3 billion. The objective would be to enter the stock market by the end of the year with a floating share quota of 30%. However, it is important to underline that the project is still in its early stages and, as highlighted by the Reuters agency, could undergo changes. This is what was reported by the newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The main strategy remains that of listing, for which Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit and Mediobanca have been appointed. However, it cannot be ruled out, as often happens in these processes, that F2i and the other shareholders consider possible offers from financial and industrial investors. Among the possible interested parties, according to industry experts, there could also be Italgas, the main operator in the city gas distribution sector, which seems to be the ideal candidate to acquire its main competitor and thus create an even more robust national giant. In a still exploratory phase, Italgas would have started preliminary discussions with investment banks such as JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

This is certainly not the first attempt at aggregation. Already in 2016, when Italgas was still controlled by Snam, a merger was thought of, but the project did not come to fruition and the two companies took different paths. Snam chose to list the company, which has since recorded notable growth. With operations in Italy and Greece, Italgas provides services to 1983 municipalities and has a stock market capitalization of 4.2 billion, with revenues of 1.8 billion and a gross operating margin of 1.2 billion. 2i Rete gas, under the leadership of F2i, continued to acquire local companies, reaching a turnover of 732 million and a profit margin of 500 million by the end of 2022. It is not certain whether the two companies will end up merging this time, overcoming any problems with antitrust authorities that may arise.

During the presentation of the 2023 financial results, Italgas CEO Paolo Gallo stated that “there is currently no discussion regarding 2i Rete gas”. However, in the event that the group decides to participate, Italgas is likely to consult with its main shareholder, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (which holds 26.1% of the shares), which could count on the assistance of the Bank of America.