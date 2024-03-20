Thus, this option was reserved for a very select club.

The term “classic in the making” gets thrown around a lot, but the SLR McLaren is certainly one of them. Along with the Murciélago, Carrera GT and Enzo, this sports car defined the 2000s. However, they are not very expensive because they are not produced in limited editions.

However, today we have a limited edition DSLR camera. In fact, chances are you’ve never heard of this version. What you see here is an ultra-rare SLR McLaren Crown Edition.

The Crown Edition was also not on the price list as this version was commissioned by the King of Bahrain. He built ten copies to give to friendly princes. Hence the name Crown Edition.

Is the Crown Edition really special? It just depends on how you look at it. Compared to the regular SLR, the Crown Edition is truly special as this version has more power (650 hp), a carbon fiber splitter and spoiler, stiffer shock absorbers and special wheels.

However, these were the same updates as the 722 Edition. The Crown Edition is actually a 722 with slightly different styling. This is not a shame, because the 722 Edition is also a rather rare edition of 150 pieces.

How do you know it’s a Crown Edition and not a 722 Edition? The easiest way to find out is the disks. On the 722 they are black with silver trim, here they are all silver (and polished to a shine). A little bling-bling, but still very cool.

The Crown Edition can also be identified by badges on the side and interior. These badges look a little cheap, but in the Middle East they think that red and gold is certainly a very chic combination. Combined with white, this is the perfect Arabic option.

We don’t know which sheikh owned this car, but we do know that the best man didn’t drive it. The odometer shows only 39 miles, which is equivalent to 63 kilometers. In other words: this car is still new from the factory.

This SLR McLaren Crown Edition will be auctioned unconditionally by Bonhams at the Goodwood Members’ Meeting next month. Considering the rarity and mileage, the estimated yield is still surprisingly low. Bonhams expects between £200,000 and £300,000, equivalent to around €230,000–€350,000. This sounds like a good deal.

