Yamaha, Fabio Quartararo sees the glass half full

After the complicated debut in Qatar, which culminated in an 11th place, Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha will try to move up the starting grid in the next round in Portugal. A few days before the Portimao GP, the French centaur, on the team’s official channels, despite the considerable difficulties in terms of performance, wanted to focus on the positive aspects of the YZR-M1.

“The weekend in Qatar wasn’t easy at all, but now we know what to work on to improve the bike. The Portimao track is very different to Lusail, so it will be interesting to see how the bike behaves and the tire wear. Having not scored any points in the Sprint Race, we are in the middle of the standings, so we will do our best to move up the rankings this weekend. As always, I will give 100% and I know that the team will too in trying to develop the bike as soon as possible, so let’s see what we can do” this is the thought of Fabio Quartararo as reported in the quotes of “FormulaPassion”.

On the same wavelength as the Frenchman, teammate Alex Rins also did not hide his optimism ahead of the weekend in Portugal: “Even if the result wasn’t the best, our race in Qatar was very useful for collect some data and learn a lot for Portimao. It’s a shame that in the last six laps we paid the price for pushing too hard to recover positions, because then our tires ran out. However, I am happy because we had a similar pace to that of the other Yamahas, which means that we are on the same level and that we can work together to improve in the same way.”