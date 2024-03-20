The doctors at the Ponta Porã Regional Hospital, in the Mato Grosso region, Brazil, were greatly surprised by the discovery of a stone baby in the body of Daniela Almeida Vera, an 81-year-old woman who went to the hospital due to severe abdominal pain. . According to doctors, it was a calcified fetus, a strange medical condition known as lithopedia.

According to information provided by the Secretary of Health of Ponta Porã, the patient presented to the medical center on March 14, as she stated that she was in intense pain. Upon examination, she discovered a large abdominal mass, which they believed could be cancer. However, a 3D tomography revealed that it was actually a calcified fetus from 56 years ago.

After that, the hospital’s team of obstetricians performed surgery to remove the mummified fetus. Although she was sent to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), she died a day later from a generalized infection due to urinary tract problems.

Family says he was afraid to go to the doctor

In statements to Globo, Daniela Almeida Vera’s family indicated that she was from an indigenous settlement in the city of Aral Moreria, where they sought to treat her abdominal pain. After these worsened, she had to be transferred to the Ponta Pora Regional Hospital, about 80 kilometers away.

According to Rosely Almeida, 21, her mother refused to go to the doctor, since she was “too afraid,” so she opted for alternative treatment. “She was very old and we are indigenous, she did not like going to the doctor, she was afraid of the equipment to take the exams,” said the youngest of her daughters.

The death of the 81-year-old woman has left people with deep pain. The matriarch of this family of 7 children and 40 grandchildren. “We are in shock, it is very sad. She was our mother, the only one who protected us. Now that she is no longer here, we are a little lost,” said Rosely.

A similar case was recorded in 2015, when the story of Estela Meléndez (91) shocked Chile and the world as she was one of the few cases of lithopedia to be diagnosed. According to the medical team at the Claudio Vicuña hospital in San Antonio, the lump that this woman carried for more than 60 years was, in reality, a mummified fetus that was never removed from her body. Even though she warned about the problems it caused her, no health specialist cared to help her.

X-rays showing the mummification of Estela Meléndez’s fetus. Photo: The Leader of San Antonio

What is lithopedia?

According to the Assisted Reproduction organization, lithopedia or litopedion is a phenomenon that occurs when an embryo adheres to any place outside the uterus and grows without being expelled or absorbed, so it begins to calcify.

If this process is asymptomatic and goes unnoticed by doctors, the fetus becomes mummified and ends up becoming a stone baby, also known as a litopedium.