Inhabitants of the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico witnessed the sighting of several animals; from a Czechoslovakian female wolfdog, an anteater to a bull, this only during the bridge you just passed.

Just yesterday, March 18, it was reported that a Mexican wolf was located on Astillero and Malecón streets in the San Juan de Aragón neighborhood of the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office in Mexico City.

After the discovery of said animal, a boy of only 12 years old, with the help of a motorcycle, managed to block the path of the Czechoslovakian wolfdog.

Firefighters and elements of the Animal Surveillance Brigade of the Secretariat of Citizen Security placed the wolf dog in a cage and transferred it to Profepa.

Authorities denied that it was a Mexican wolf and that it had escaped from the San Juan de Aragón Zoo.

Personal of @Firefighters_CDMX and the Animal Surveillance Brigade of the @SSC_CDMXmanaged to capture a wolf, in Astillero and Malecon, Col. San Juan de Aragón, @TuAlcaldiaGAM. The animal was placed in a cage and transferred to PROFEPA, where its species will be determined.… pic.twitter.com/Ia9U1S5Wgs

— Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX)

March 19, 2024

Also, yesterday neighbors of the Joyas de Aragón neighborhood in Nezahualcóyotl, State of Mexico, alerted the authorities of the sighting of an anteater.

So elements of the Fire Department helped capture him with a cage and took him to the Wildlife Integration Center.

Bull at La Salle University

On the other hand, a black bull was present at the facilities of the La Salle University Pedregal campus in the mayor’s office, Tlalpan.

In videos circulating on social networks you can see the bull trying to charge a woman and then a man.

In the audio of the clip you can hear: “Hey Ramiro, I have a bull here at the university,” says a woman.

Therefore, the educational establishment authorities reported that the animal was protected by its owners and the safety of the students was not compromised.

What’s happening? ����Yesterday they reported the presence of a wolf in the streets of Aragón, an anteater in Neza and today a bull is in the La Salle Pedregal facilities �� pic.twitter.com/mAWelxJzD9

— adn40 (@adn40)

March 19, 2024

