“The people entrust me with every wish and I grant those who do not put Rosas at risk” “But so many wishes don’t come true?” What will young Asha do to help her people? The Walt Disney Animation Studios feature film Wish will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting April 3.

Wish

Original language: English; Country of Manufacture: United States of America; Year: 2023; Duration: 95 min; Genre: animation, comedy, musical, fantasy; Director: Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn; Screenplay: Jennifer Lee, Allison Moore; Producer: Peter Del Vecho, Juan Pablo Reyes; Executive Producer: Jennifer Lee, Don Hall; Production company: Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Photography: Rob Dressel, Adolph Lusinsky; Editing: Jeff Draheim; Music: David Metzger, Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice; Production Design: Michael Giaimo, Lisa Keene, David Womersley, Tyler Kupferer; Animators: Rebecca Wilson Bresee, Renato dos Anjos, Andrew Ford, Jennifer Hager, Jacqueline Koehler, Kira Lehtomaki, Tony Smeed.

The film welcomes the audience to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where the brilliant dreamer Asha makes a wish so powerful that it is greeted by a cosmic force, a small sphere of boundless energy called Star. In the Golden Globe-nominated film, Asha and Star face a formidable enemy – the ruler of Rosas, King Magnificent – ​​to save his community and prove that when the will of a courageous human combines with their magic, wonderful things can happen .

In the Italian version of the film, the singer-songwriter Gaia lends her voice to the brilliant dreamer Asha; host Amadeus plays Asha’s adorable goat, Valentino; and the actor Michele Riondino lends his voice in the dialogues to the powerful Magnificent King.

Disney+

One of the large platforms, Disney+ is the streaming home of films and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and Star Wars, but also much more. In some international markets, including Italy, the service also includes the entertainment content brand, Star, which allows the streaming of series such as Grey’s Anatomy and Black-ish.

Disney+ offers a growing catalog of exclusive original products, including feature films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short films. With unprecedented access to Disney’s long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the streaming home to exclusively find the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios.

Social Network di Disney+

https://x.com/DisneyPlusIT

https://www.facebook.com/DisneyPlusIT/

https://www.instagram.com/disneyplusit/?hl=it

https://www.tiktok.com/@disneyplusit