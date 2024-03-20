After the long weekend celebrated on Monday, March 18, basic education students returned to their classrooms on Tuesday, however, parents have questioned whether March 21 will also count as a day off, due to because that same date commemorates in Mexico the 218th anniversary of the birth of Benito Juárez.

Although the past holiday is included in the “Reflection of commemorative days” calendar, the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) has communicated that kindergarten, primary and secondary school students must attend their educational activities normally, since said holiday was tour to Monday, March 18.

On the other hand, the Parent community was invited to come get the report card in view of the fact that the Easter holidays begin next week.

What is celebrated on March 21 in Mexico?

According to information from the Government of Mexico, March 21 commemorates the Birth of Benito Juárez, one of the most relevant historical figures of our country, who was “a symbol of admiration and respect for all those actions that he promoted within his administration.” as president of the republic.”

One of his most relevant contributions to the strengthening of the nation was the establishment of the Reform Laws, which sought to separate the Clergy from the State, in other words, separate religious, political and government issues.

What are the official holidays in Mexico?

In accordance with the provisions of the Federal Labor Law, these are the official holidays:

Monday, January 1: New Year Monday, February 5: Anniversary of the Constitution Monday, March 18: Birth of Benito Juárez Wednesday, May 1: Labor Day Sunday, June 2: Election Day Monday, September 16: Independence Anniversary Tuesday October 1: Transmission of Executive Power Monday, November 18: Mexican Revolution Wednesday, December 25: Christmas

