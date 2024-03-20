loading…

Young people in the US and Western Europe are not happy even though their countries are prosperous. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – Rising unhappiness among the younger generation has caused the United States and several large countries in Western Europe to experience a decline in the global welfare index. However, the Scandinavian countries still maintain their position at the top.

The annual World Happiness Report, launched in 2012 to support the UN’s sustainable development goals, is based on data from US market research company Gallup, analyzed by a global team now led by Oxford University.

People in 143 countries and territories were asked to evaluate their lives on a scale from zero to 10, with 10 representing their best life. Results from the last three years are averaged to create the rankings.

Finland remains in top position – with an average score of 7.7 – followed by Denmark, Iceland and Sweden, while Afghanistan and Lebanon are in the bottom two positions, with scores of 1.7 and 2.7 respectively.

Why Does a Dreary Youth Trigger a Decline in Happiness Levels in the US and Europe?

1. Happiness is Not Correlated with a Country’s Prosperity



In general, the ranking does not correlate with a country’s prosperity, but other factors such as life expectancy, social ties, personal freedom and corruption also appear to influence individual ratings.

“The United States dropped out of the top 20 for the first time, dropping to 23rd from 15th last year, due to a decline in the well-being of Americans under 30,” according to an Oxford University report, reported by Reuters.

Although a global ranking of the happiness of those aged 60 and over would place the United States at 10th, an evaluation of the lives of under-30s alone places the United States at 62nd.

2. Young People Experience a Midlife Crisis



These findings contradict much previous research on well-being, which found happiness was highest in childhood and early adolescence, before falling to its lowest point in middle age, and then increasing towards retirement.

“Young people, especially in North America, are experiencing a midlife crisis right now,” said Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, an Oxford University economics professor and one of the report’s editors, as reported by Reuters.

3. The Young Generation Experiences Loneliness



