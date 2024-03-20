On Tuesday morning, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of San Luis Potosí (FGESLP) announced that an arrest warrant was executed against Christopher “N”, who is identified as the alleged perpetrator of the Dulce Vaca femicide. It is important to remember that Dulce’s body was discovered in her home in the Salk Avenue subdivision, with wounds caused by a knife.

Who was Sweet Cow?

Dulce Cristina Vaca Saldaña, 25, was a young mother of three children and content creator on TikTok. She was known for her fun videos and makeup tutorials, which she shared with a community of more than 100,000 followers.

On March 8, in commemoration of Women’s Day, she shared a video in which she showed how she was accompanied by her partner to give flowers and hugs to women in the historic center, from there she went to the march in the capital .

Despite Dulce’s partner’s attempts to change her public image, the young woman had denounced in her previous videos the physical and psychological violence she suffered at the hands of her boyfriend.

Dulce Vaca’s death has generated a wave of outrage and has revived the call to end violence against women in Mexico. Her followers and the community in general demand justice and cry out for real change that guarantees the safety and integrity of all women in the country.

