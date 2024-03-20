loading…

MOSCOW – Admiral Alexander Moiseev was appointed chief of staff of the Russian Navy in the midst of the ongoing war with Ukraine. He replaces Nikolai Yevmenov.

Who is Pavel Khenov? Chief of Staff of the Russian Navy who is a Master of Submarine War Strategy

1. Experience as a Soviet Soldier



According to Reuters, Moiseev was born on April 16 1962 in Kaliningrad. He graduated from a film college in the region and was drafted into the Soviet Army in 1981.

He studied at the Alexander Popov Institute of Naval Radio Electronics in St Petersburg, graduating in 1987. He graduated from the Russian naval officers’ course in 1995.

In 2003 he received an award from the Kuznetsov Naval Academy in St. Petersburg. Petersburg and in 2011 he graduated from the military academy of the General Staff.

2. 29 Years Serving on Submarines



For more than 29 years, he served on nuclear submarines.

He served aboard the Delta-class Soviet nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines as part of the Northern Fleet.

State news agency TASS said he was an engineer in the computing group and later commander of the radio engineering combat unit (BCH-7) on the K-117 Bryansk submarine.

3. Reliable in the War in the North Pole



In 1994, he was transferred to Karelia Delta class K18 as senior assistant commander for combat control. He was awarded the Order of Courage for his participation in operations in the North Pole.

He was made a Hero of Russia in 2011.

4. Have a brilliant career



