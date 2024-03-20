loading…

Joy Fox, 89 year old grandmother, who traveled the world alone. Photo/ Adrienne Guinn/BBC

LONDON – It all started with an ending: a broken engagement and heartbreak, in January 1956. That’s when Joy Fox, then 20 years old and living in the small riverside town of Wivenhoe, England, began to consider the world outside her village.

Fox came from humble beginnings and a grim childhood during the Second World War, and he had never travelled. But he remembered the stories his mother told him about her travels to Egypt, China and India with Fox’s father, who was Pipe Major in the Kingdom of Scotland.

Who is Joy Fox? 89 Year Old Grandmother Who Still Travels the World Alone

1. Inspired by his older brother

Fox’s older brother, Alan, often talked about his own trips to Venice and the beauty of the city. With that little inspiration, Fox, crying over lost love, decided that the time had come. She sold her engagement ring and with the proceeds began her lifelong passion to explore the world.

“I don’t know how I could get from that village to Dover and take the ferry,” Fox said. “But then I took a train across France and Switzerland to Italy. And that was the first time I felt like I was away from home.”

2. Still exploring the world even though you are an elderly person

Now 89 years old, Fox hasn’t slowed down. He continues to explore the world with the same passion and enthusiasm as his 20-year-old self. Her boundless spirit of adventure recently earned Fox the JourneyWoman Evelyn Hannon Award for Solo Travel, from JourneyWoman, a global organization dedicated to promoting solo travel for women over 50.

This award recognizes someone who, since his first journey from Wivenhoe many decades ago, has lived a life full of adventure.

“I didn’t think I would still be able to travel at this age,” Fox said. “But being blessed with good health means I can still see more of the world.”

3. Starting from Italy

The first foray into this world was an exciting two-week exploration of Italy that left Fox inspired and emboldened. He befriended an Italian during the trip who showed him the highlights of the country – together, they visited Portofino, Rapallo, Milan and more.

“I met Luigi at a dance, and he took me on a tour of the Italian Riviera,” Fox recalled. “The only problem was, he wanted to show me all the churches, but I wasn’t dressed properly, so I couldn’t get into any of them,” Fox recalled with a laugh. “But now, I’m smarter and always bring a scarf when I travel.”

When the two weeks were over, the trip had more than served its purpose. Not only was Fox’s broken heart healed, but he returned home to Wivenhoe feeling very brave. A world traveler was born. “I came back feeling better about myself, my self-esteem restored,” Fox said. “And Luigi sends me beautiful photos of us together.”

3. Have you ever gone on an adventure with your family?

In the following years, the Fox family moved from England to Vancouver, Canada. And after a blind date that ended in a whirlwind six-week courtship, Fox married and started a family of his own. The next leg of his journey involved adventures with the kids, often camping.

“My husband is a camper, and he helps me understand nature… he wants to see all the waterfalls and rivers,” Fox said.

The Fox family, consisting of three children, explored much of the western United States from their base in Vancouver. And when her husband’s career required a move to Ontario, on Canada’s eastern side, the family went on an adventure, driving across most of Canada. Then, they continued their exploration of the United States, this time along its East Coast.

4. Traveling the World Alone because Husband Died

Later, when Fox’s children were grown and her husband was busy with business trips, Fox returned to traveling the world alone and continued to do so after her husband died in 2015.