Caitlin Clark, the prodigious player from the University of Iowa, has revolutionized women’s basketball in the United States. Her impressive skill has catapulted her to the top of her game, making her an icon for the sport and an idol for young athletes across the country. Clark, with her extraordinary ability to score, pass and lead, has taken her Iowa Hawkeyes team to new heights and set a new standard for women’s basketball.

Why is Caitlin Clark compared to Pete Maravich?

Caitlin Clark’s comparison to Pete Maravich doesn’t come out of nowhere. Like ‘Pistol’ Pete, Clark has an innate ability for basketball, as she excels in scoring and her vision of the game. His record-breaking, statistic-leading NCAA performances are reminiscent of Maravich’s legendary exploits.

Furthermore, thanks to her ability to change the course of a game with her long-distance shots and her leadership on the court, she has made many see in her the female reincarnation of one of the most iconic figures in basketball.

NBA Hall of Famer ‘Pistol Pete’ Maravich. Photo: NBA

Caitlin Clark Story

From her beginnings in West Des Moines, Iowa, Clark proved to be a basketball prodigy. Her father comments that, when he couldn’t find a women’s basketball team, he decided to put her on a men’s team from a very young age. Therefore, her high school career already foreshadowed the impact she would have in the NCAA, since she dominates all facets of the game.

Upon joining the University of Iowa, Clark quickly gained notice and led the team with memorable performances that not only secured victories, but also broke records. That is why her commitment to basketball and her ability to inspire teammates and fans have made her one of the most influential players of her generation.

Caitlin Clark won the 2023 Wooden Award, given to the nation’s most outstanding college basketball player. Photo: ESPN

What is Caitlin Clark’s scoring record?

Caitlin Clark has set new standards in the NCAA and has surpassed the all-time scoring record, which was previously held by Pete Maravich. In the current season, he has made 88 shots from a distance of 7.60 meters or more.

Currently in the NCAA, Clark leads both in points, averaging 32.2 per game, and in assists, with 8.7, a feat he also accomplished in his second year in the league. Additionally, she ranks sixth in assists in NCAA history and is the only player to rank in the top 25 in both points and assists.

Additionally, the Iowa star has become the first NCAA Division I player to reach at least 3,000 points and 1,000 assists in her career.

What is the future of Caitlin Clark?

In a statement through her social networks, the prominent Iowa player announced that this university season will be her last before taking the step towards the professional field.

“It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa: my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers and staff who always let me be me,” she stated in her publication, in which, at the same time, she expressed her excitement at being part of the WNBA Draft.

Women’s basketball player, Caitlin Clark, announces her jump to the WNBA Draft 2024. Image: X (Twitter)

By making the jump to the WNBA, she is likely to attract a large following, although her starting salary would be only $76,000 if she is selected as the first pick, it is anticipated that, in the long term, her earnings will exceed $1 million. dollars, especially thanks to its agreement with Nike, but this will not be until June.

However, before anything else, his first goal is to win the NCAA championship and leave Iowa with his first college title before packing his bags.