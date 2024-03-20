Air pollution is responsible for the deaths of 7 million people annually worldwide, exceeding the death toll caused by AIDS and malaria combined. This serious impact is manifested more intensely in developing countries, which depend on particularly harmful fuels used for heating, lighting and cooking.

According to the World Air Quality Report 2023, recently released by IQAir, a Swiss company specialized in air quality technology, Peru and Chile are among the nations with the highest levels of air pollution globally. However, there is a nation that is above them in this ranking.

In these countries, the most used indicators to measure air pollution reach an average of 23.5 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m3) in Peru and 22.2 in Chile.

The Latin American country with the highest pollution in its air

According to the IQAir 2023 ranking, Mexico is ranked 46th worldwide, making it the country with the worst air pollution in Latin America, as it is above Peru and Chile, the Aztec nation has achieved unimaginable pollution.

On Thursday, February 22 of this year, the Ministry of the Environment implemented the environmental contingency plan due to the high concentration of ozone observed in the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico. The low presence of wind and high temperatures have facilitated the accumulation of this pollutant both in the capital and in several troubled municipalities in the State of Mexico.

The authorities detected a peak in ozone using sensors located in the southern area of ​​the city. The Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis reported that in this place they reached a maximum ozone concentration of 167 ppb (parts per billion) in Mexico City. Likewise, the population was asked to avoid smoking, refrain from outdoor activities, and restrictions on vehicle circulation based on license plate number, among other measures, were implemented.

Where is Peru in the IQAir ranking?

Peru is in 51st place, above Chile, which is ranked 53rd, and Mexico, which leads in 46th place.

What are the diseases I can contract from air pollution?

Respiratory diseases are particularly prevalent among people who are routinely exposed to air pollution in their daily environments.

Pneumonia: according to the World Health Organization (WHO), exposure to and inhalation of air pollutants doubles the risk of developing pneumonia, especially during childhood, without excluding adults. This is defined as an acute respiratory tract infection.

Chronic bronchitis: This chronic, inflammatory lung condition causes significant breathing difficulties by obstructing the passage of air to the lungs. The risk of suffering from this disease increases considerably with exposure to environmental pollution.

Ischemic heart disease: This heart disease is characterized by narrowing of the arteries, due to several factors, including the accumulation of lipids in their walls. Exposure to such conditions can increase the risk of developing this condition, which, unfortunately, results in the loss of more than one million lives each year globally.