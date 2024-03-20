This is NRC’s daily commentary. It contains opinions, interpretations and choices. They are written by a group of editors selected by the editor-in-chief. In the comments, the NRC shows what it means. Commentaries offer the reader a point of view, a point of view, and are an “ambulance” for the news of the day.

There is a lot wrong with sheltered child care. The Health and Youth Inspectorate has also been sounding the alarm on this issue for many years. But to no avail, according to the shocking testimony of 51 young people placed in such an institution.

Highly vulnerable boys and girls between the ages of twelve and eighteen, who were in critical condition due to mental health problems and/or unstable home situations, were locked, tied up, abused, abused and raped by staff. These frightening stories are recorded in a report one of the young men wrote after his stay. Under the guidance of the professor, he interviewed other young people who were hospitalized – or better said, locked up – in three so-called very intensive short-term observation and stabilization (ZIKOS) sites in Harreveld and Zetten.

It is commendable that 26-year-old Jason Bhugwandass, who found himself in a crisis shelter at the age of seventeen, found the strength to expose these abuses. He knows from personal experience what it’s like to find himself, after a traumatic childhood, in a therapeutic environment that should provide peace, but instead turns out to be unsafe again. Even he was shocked by the stories of his fellow sufferers. Apart from verbal and physical abuse, loneliness also affects them. On average, these teenagers were alone in their room for more than twenty hours, and they were not even allowed to go to the toilet.

The alarm about closed youth care facilities has been raised for years, but will anything really change?

It is logical that health care providers have stopped accepting them, that municipalities will no longer refer young people to these units and that the inspectorate will conduct its own investigation. However, this is not immediately reassuring, since alarm bells have been ringing for many years. Will the best care actually be provided to this target group?

More than two years ago, the House of Representatives passed a motion requiring the Cabinet to end the operation of closed youth care facilities. Instead, the focus should be on “outpatient treatment, appropriate care, living close to home, stability, love and order.” There has now been a movement towards open and smaller institutions where young people stay for a shorter period of time. But this won’t happen quickly.

According to Youth Care Netherlands, the problem is a lack of premises and trained staff. Institutions now employ people who do not know the target group well enough and do not know how to respond to their behavior. This is also evident from the accounts of young people who were accused of “attention seeking” and “posturing”. Although not all staff misconduct (see rape reports) can be attributed to “powerlessness”.

It is reported that in other countries, such as Spain, it is possible to help young people in youth institutions. There they not only get better guidance but also have co-ed activities organized for them so that they don’t feel lonely in their room. The only reason this is not possible in the Netherlands is money.

And there is a problem here, because in addition to the reform program, which should save one billion euros a year on youth care from 2027, annual cuts of more than 500 million euros hang over the market. This was agreed under Rutte IV and it is unclear where this money will come from. If these cuts continue, it does not bode well for the plan to permanently ban closed juvenile care facilities.

