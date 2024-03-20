loading…

Marwan Issa, the number 3 person in Hamas, claimed by the US, was killed in an Israeli air strike. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Marwan Issa, the elusive Hamas commander who the US says was killed by Israel, survived previous assassination attempts and spent years masterminding attacks on Israel including the Oct. 7 assault that sparked the Gaza war.

“Brother Issa is the enemy’s nightmare,” one Hamas source told Reuters, praising his paramilitary skills.

According to US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Issa was killed in an Israeli operation last week. Neither Israel nor Hamas have confirmed this.

Issa, nicknamed the “shadow man” by fellow Palestinians for his ability to evade enemy radars, has risen to the No. 3 position in the Islamist militant group.

He and two other top Hamas leaders formed a secret three-member military council over Hamas. They planned the attack on October 7 and are believed to have been directing military operations from Gaza’s tunnels and backstreets since then.

Some 1,200 people were killed and some 253 people were taken hostage on October 7, according to an Israeli tally, the bloodiest attack in Israel’s 75-year history.

Afterward, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government vowed to kill the three men: Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, Mohammed Deif, head of the military wing, and Issa his deputy.

What impact will the death of Marwan Issa have on the Hamas struggle?

1. A major blow to Hamas

Issa’s death would be a major blow to Hamas, which has faced a relentless Israeli air and ground campaign to crush it, destroying their strongholds in the Gaza Strip and killing nearly 32,000 people according to Palestinian authorities.

2. The ceasefire is getting more difficult

According to Reuters, Issa’s killing could also complicate efforts to secure a ceasefire and the release of hostages, although Israel said talks were ongoing through mediators Egypt and Qatar.

3. Hamas Considers Israel’s Claims

When asked about reports of his death, a Hamas source said it could be Israeli psychological warfare. He added that Issa had helped build Hamas’ military capabilities including rockets.

According to Hamas sources, Issa learned survival skills from Deif, who survived seven Israeli assassination attempts, leaving him disabled and confined to a wheelchair.

4. Repeatedly survived Israeli attacks

Issa, who was born in 1965, was on Israel’s most wanted list and was injured in a 2006 assassination attempt while meeting Deif.

Israeli warplanes also destroyed his house twice during the invasion of Gaza in 2014 and 2021, killing his brother.