Situation. According to weather forecasts, a fast frontal passage that will mainly cover the central-south regions on Friday will be followed by a new, more organized front that should plunge into Italy over the weekend, cross it from north to south and dismantle the anticyclone. Signs are likely to emerge early on Saturday morning, starting in the western Alps where the first showers will begin. The deterioration should then quickly spread to large parts of the northern regions, especially in sectors north of the Po River, with snowfall levels even decreasing to around 1,000 meters in the mountains. The central-southern regions are still waiting, where, however, there will be no shortage of thickenings on the Tyrrhenian side, exposed to the southwesterly humid flow coming from the sea.

North: uneven cloud cover in Piedmont and pre-alpine sectors. The plains and coasts are sunnier, with the exception of fog and local fog in the mornings in the Po Valley. Stable temperature, maximum from 17 to 20.

Center: Mostly sunshine with some afternoon clouds inland but no phenomena. Fog in the morning. Temperatures rise, maximum between 17 and 21.

South: Mostly sunshine except for some clouds between lower Calabria and eastern Sicily with isolated showers. Temperatures rise, maximum between 18 and 21.

Evolution of weather in Lazio

WEDNESDAY: An area of ​​high pressure sweeps across the region, bringing stable and sunny conditions with the exception of some innocuous cloud cover moving in in the evening. In particular, the northern coasts and northern plains experience mostly clear to slightly cloudy skies throughout the day; clouds are scattered on the southern coasts and southern plains, followed by sunny days during the day; in the capital it was a day of changeable weather, with greater clarity in the afternoon; in the sub-Apennines, low clouds and thinning bands of fog, up to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Clouds return in the evening; The sky over the Apennines is initially lightly or partly cloudy, but starting in the second half of the day the cloudiness increases. Light winds from the northeast quadrants rotating west; Thermal zero is about 2400 meters. A little rough sea.

Commentary from the weather forecaster Medio Tirreno

IMPROVING THEN BLINDLY UNSTABLE 22nd BEFORE RAIN THROUGH 24th – We’ll see improvement through most of the week, albeit with some patches of fog on the inland plains between night and morning; maximum values ​​between 17 and 22°C on the plains. Some sharply unsettled notes could emerge on March 22, before a real rain front passes through on March 24, which looks set to particularly affect Lazio at the moment; there is still a lot of uncertainty for the next days (the very last days of March may have been turbulent in the Center and North).

Font: 3B Meteo.it

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.