The weather in Monterrey for this Wednesday, March 20, anticipates that it will be with scattered clouds with 24 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 27 degrees.

Regarding humidity, it will be around 43%.

As reported, the weather presents a 12% probability of rain with winds from the Southeast that will go at a speed of 4 km per hour.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Monterrey

Thursday March 21, 2024: light rain, maximum temperature of 33 and minimum temperature of 18

Friday, March 22, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 32 and low temperature of 20

Saturday March 23, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 28 and low temperature of 17

Sunday, March 24, 2024: very cloudy, maximum temperature of 30 and minimum temperature of 18

Monday, March 25, 2024: very cloudy, maximum temperature of 30 and minimum temperature of 20

Tuesday March 26, 2024: scattered clouds, maximum temperature of 27 and minimum temperature of 18

Wednesday March 27, 2024: Clear sky, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 16

