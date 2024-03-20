The weather in Mexico City for this Wednesday, March 20, anticipates that there will be clear skies with 25 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 26 degrees.

In relation to humidity, it will be around 20%.

As established, the climate presents a 4% probability of rain with winds from the South that will go at a speed of 7 km per hour.

In turn, the forecast for the minimum temperature could be 13 degrees.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Mexico City

Thursday March 21, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 12

Friday, March 22, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 12

Saturday March 23, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 12

Sunday, March 24, 2024: scattered clouds, high temperature of 26 and low temperature of 11

Monday, March 25, 2024: very cloudy, maximum temperature of 24 and minimum temperature of 9

Tuesday, March 26, 2024: clouds, high temperature of 25 and low temperature of 10

Wednesday March 27, 2024: clear sky, high temperature of 27 and low temperature of 12

