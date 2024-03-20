The weather in Cancun for this Wednesday, March 20, reports that it will be cloudy with 27 degrees in the morning and the maximum temperature will reach 27 degrees.

Regarding humidity, it will be around 68%.

On the other hand, the forecast for the minimum temperature could be 24 degrees.

Extended forecast for the rest of the week in Cancun

Thursday, March 21, 2024: clouds, maximum temperature of 28 and minimum temperature of 23

Friday, March 22, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 31 and low temperature of 24

Saturday March 23, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 30 and low temperature of 23

Sunday, March 24, 2024: clear sky, maximum temperature of 28 and minimum temperature of 21

Monday March 25, 2024: scattered clouds, maximum temperature of 29 and minimum temperature of 23

Tuesday, March 26, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 30 and low temperature of 26

Wednesday, March 27, 2024: Light rain, high temperature of 30 and low temperature of 25

