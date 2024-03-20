The public prosecutor’s office has called for harsh prison sentences of up to life for the main suspects in a series of brutal home robberies in the North-Holland region of West Friesland. The prosecutor’s office announced this on Wednesday. The criminal claims relate to eight robberies committed between 2020 and 2021 in North Holland and Gelderland, which resulted in one death and two serious injuries. The prosecutor’s office speaks of violence of an “absolutely external category.”

Glenn V. faces the harshest possible sentence: life imprisonment. Five other suspects were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 42 months to thirty years. Ruvieni M. and Denise R. risk 30 and nearly 30 years in prison, respectively. Mark V. faces 20 years in prison. Dutu M. may face 6 years of imprisonment under the TBS system, and the lightest sentence was assigned to Martijn G. – 3.5 years in prison.

A fatal home invasion in Berhout in June 2021, in which 72-year-old Sjaak Groot was shot, prompted North Holland police to launch a major investigation that resulted in four main suspects and two other suspects being brought to justice. . According to the prosecutor’s office, Ruvien M., Deniz R., Mark V. and Dut M. acted as a criminal organization, partly due to their “flexible cooperation.”

On Wednesday, prosecutors painted a picture of a serious increase in violence as a result of a series of robberies. “The victims were forced to lie on the floor in their own homes at night. They were tied up, beaten with a crowbar, tortured with a hot iron, dragged, blinded, kicked, strangled, threatened with death, revenge or arson.” During the various robberies, the victims were shot three times. According to the prosecutor’s office, it is “a miracle that there were no more deaths.” Prosecutors say lives have been “ruined” due to violent home robberies. “There are victims who still sleep every night in a barricaded panic room. Who doesn’t dare go outside.”

Moreover, the suspects allegedly showed no remorse and even tried to influence witnesses, the prosecutor’s office said. The six suspects have always denied all charges. The judge will rule on the case on May 27.

