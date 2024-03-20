To avoid traffic jams, it is better to continue driving along the Zealand Bridge this summer.

Looking for sun within our national borders and looking for quiet polder roads? The province of Zealand is a wonderful place to relax. The further you drive, the quieter the roads become. Of course, on beautiful summer days Brouwersdam and the surrounding area are crowded.

Either way, you’ll be able to continue driving across the Zealand Bridge this summer. This is the bridge between Schouven-Duyveland and Nord-Beveland. You can cross this road bridge, among other things, towards Hus. Previously, in the summer the bridge opened twice an hour. As of this summer, that has been reduced to once an hour.

The province is prioritizing vehicle traffic over shipping. In summer, the bridge opens and pleasure boats pass through it. Because of this, long traffic jams occur on the bridge every year. To reduce traffic jams, it was decided to open the bridge only once an hour.

There is a winner and a loser. Motorists can rejoice and now drive much faster towards the south of Zealand. Boat owners are apparently less happy with this measure. From this summer they will have to swim longer in front of the bridge because it only opens once an hour.

When the bridge opens, you’ll probably be standing still longer than before, this is the other side. After all, chances are more boats will line up waiting for the bridge to open. All those sailboats with long masts will have to get through when the bridge finally opens. Every advantage has its disadvantage, the legendary footballer would say if he were alive today.

In any case, car traffic will have to rejoice at this measure. Every summer there are long traffic jams in front of the Zealand Bridge as it opens twice an hour. Holiday traffic towards Zutelande and Domburg often crosses the bridge, which has been in use since 1965.

This should not be a permanent rule. The consequences of this decision on the water will be studied. If unsafe situations arise on the water, there is always the possibility that it will be overturned on twice the open Zealand Bridge per hour. In short, enjoy driving this summer. (via NOS)

This article is Great! Cars get priority over sailboats. The post first appeared in Zealand on Ruetir.