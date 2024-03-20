Verstappen and Newey are chasing petrodollars together.

There is no action on the track: Red Bull wins everything there is to win. As a result, we get a lot of juicy gossip and backbiting. Christian Horner is doing his part by competing in a sort of elite version of the B&B Vol Liefde alongside Jos Verstappen. And then this PA (who has since been suspended) can choose who she wants to flirt with next.

But this whole discussion also means that Max Verstappen is obviously not as contractually committed to Red Bull as we think he is. He signed a contract until 2028, but there are constant rumors about the terms and huge buyout amounts. We leave most of them aside, but today we have one for you.

Aramco

You all know Aramco. Or not. This is one of the most valuable companies on the planet. This is because they can use the planet’s gift: oil. These guys also understand that the demand for oil is finite. The Stone Age ended not because of a shortage of stones, but because there was simply less demand for them (see how that worked here).

Aramco already sponsors Formula 1 and is the main sponsor of the Aston Martin Racing team. The latest rumors are that Aramco wants to take over the entire racing stable. This was reported by the Italian publication Formu1a.uno.

Verstappen and Newey are chasing oil dollars

To succeed, they plan to do what they always do: invest a huge amount of money into it. Instead of building a team and making it win, they take the path of least resistance by buying the best names in the business. In this case we are talking about the British top designer Adrian Newey and the Dutch racer Max Verstappen (you may know him).

It is planned that two Red Bull employees will join us in 2026. This is an important year on the Formula 1 agenda as major rule changes loom on the horizon. Formula 1 also includes new names such as Ford (Red Bull engine partner), Audi and Honda (engine supplier to Aston Martin).

According to the Italian publication, from 2026 Formula 1 will become even more interesting. Then clean fuels will be used and Saudi Arabia will be able to brand itself as a green and sustainable country.

Via: GPFans

