Leo Varadkar will soon resign as Prime Minister of Ireland. He said this at a press conference on Wednesday. He steps down as leader of his Fine Gael party. Varadkar is expected to remain in office until a new party leader is found.

Varadkar said he was resigning for “personal and political” reasons. “When I became party leader and Prime Minister in June 2017, I knew that leadership was about knowing when it was time to hand over a task and then having the courage to do so. That time has come now.”

The prime minister’s surprise departure comes less than two weeks after the government was defeated in a double referendum. The government wanted to amend two outdated articles of the constitution establishing the “role of women” in society and the definition of family. Due to low turnout and a weak election campaign, the majority voted against the constitutional amendment, contrary to expectations.

Varadkar became Ireland’s first gay prime minister in 2017 and the youngest person to hold the post. In 2022, he became prime minister again. New elections will take place no later than March 2025. It is expected that there will be no new elections yet, but his position will be filled by a party member.

