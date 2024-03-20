The Supreme Court of the United States authorized this Tuesday the entry into force of a Texas law that allows migrants to be detained in its territory, a slap in the face for the White House, which warns that it will cause “chaos” on the border with Mexico.

The ruling comes less than 24 hours after a judge of that court extended the blockade to the so-called SB4 law, which empowers Texas security forces to arrest migrants in the state who cannot prove that they crossed the border legally.

But the authorization could be provisional, since the legal battle will continue in lower courts.

The regulations, which make illegal entry into the territory a state crime, provide for penalties of up to 20 years in prison and authorize judges to expel migrants to Mexico. The state of Texas is governed by Republican Greg Abbott, a great admirer of Donald Trump, probable rival of Democratic President Joe Biden in the November presidential elections.

The Biden Administration firmly opposes the Texas law, because it considers it exceeds its prerogatives.

Immigration policy is the responsibility of the federal government and not of the individual states, Democrats have been repeating for months.

“Chaos and confusion”

“We fundamentally disagree” with the Supreme Court because the law “will not only make Texas communities less safe, but will also overburden law enforcement and sow chaos and confusion at our southern border,” the White House protested. it’s a statement.

“It is one more example of Republican officials politicizing” the immigration crisis, he added.

Mexico was blunt in criticizing the measure: The law “attacks the rights of migrants,” whom it “criminalizes and discriminates against,” Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena complained on the social network X.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry questions the “legal provisions that affect the human rights of the more than 10 million people of Mexican origin who reside in Texas.”

But the Government of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador does not plan to sit idly by.

“He will participate as a friend of the court before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals” to transmit information about the impact of the law “on the Mexican and/or Mexican-American community” and “on relations between Mexico and the United States,” the Foreign Ministry reported. .

The regulation, approved by the Texas Senate, was supposed to go into effect in March, but was blocked several times.

Trump celebrates

Anti-immigrants. Trump threatens to expel migrants en masse if he wins the elections. “They poison” the blood of the country, “they are killing” the United States, he repeats at his rallies, in a rhetoric shared by Abbott.