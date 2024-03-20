Stellantis, have tensions with the government resolved? Urso opens up to incentives for electric cars. But Tavares doesn’t like the second producer’s knot

The statements of the CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, in an interview with Quotidiano Nazionale, begin with the emphasis on the “focus on Italy” and the “centrality” of our country in the group’s plans, attracting the attention of many.

Incentives coming soon?

And, in particular, these words have captured the interest of none other than the minister Adolfo Urso, responsible for the sector’s dossier. The minister not only comments that “these statements confirm a different story on the production capabilities of our country”, but also announces the reopening of negotiations dedicated to the sector and the possible granting of incentives starting from April. However, he remains firm on the arrival of a second producer.

The trade union organisations, albeit with different nuances, mainly ask for an account of the implementation of the commitments made. Samuele Lodi, Fiom-Cgil national secretary, underlines that Tavares’ words do not reflect the daily reality of Italian workers in the group’s factories, highlighting a gradual disengagement and calling for a discussion at Palazzo Chigi.

As QN writes, even the former mayor of Turin and leading figure of the 5 Star Movement, Chiara Appendino, maintains that the perspective outlined by Tavares is distant from the reality experienced by the Italian workers of the group and related companies. However, Tavares’ statements mark a turning point in relations with the government, after the conflicts of recent months, especially regarding incentives, the arrival of the second producer and governance itself.

The tones change

From the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy we notice a change of tone on the part of Stellantis, especially when Tavares talks about Italy as the fulcrum of the group’s plans. But now concrete facts are needed. Minister Urso explains that they are committed to protecting the automotive industry, hoping for Stellantis to share the need to maintain and strengthen production in the country.

For this reason, the resumption of talks is expected, with a focus on the analysis of each plant, to evaluate the company’s commitment to research and development, innovation, new models and electric transition, with the aim of reaching 1 million vehicles produced in the coming years.

Furthermore, the table will have to address the release of the announced incentives. Urso intends to accelerate this process, with the aim of starting the benefits from April, especially regarding the transition to electric, an urgent request from Tavares for the entire sector.

The node of the second producer that Stellantis doesn’t like

However, a significant difference remains between Stellantis and the government regarding the search for a second manufacturer. While Tavares views the possible arrival of Chinese companies negatively, Urso argues that competition is healthy and that Italy, with only one car manufacturer in Europe, needs to diversify.

Urso, as Quotidiano Nazionale writes, underlines that the discussions involve both Asian, Western and European car manufacturers, not only regarding the production of vehicles, but also of batteries. Finally, he reassures that the guarantees to protect the Italian component will be adequate, without worries about possible Chinese dumping.