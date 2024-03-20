The chancellor of Mexico, Alicia Bárcena, asked this Wednesday, March 20, Mexicans living in Texas, United States, to approach the consulates and “know their rights” in the face of the “contradictory” rulings on that state’s SB4 law, which would allow state authorities to detain and expel undocumented migrants.

“We advise Mexican people in Texas to approach the 11 Mexican consulates and know their rights in the face of anti-immigrant, discriminatory or racial acts. They are not alone!” Bárcena wrote on her X account.

The SB4 law, one of the most drastic anti-immigrant measures in United States history, would make it a misdemeanor for a foreigner to “enter or attempt to enter the state (of Texas) from a foreign nation” irregularly, in addition to empowering state forces to make immigration arrests.

Its application unleashed chaos yesterday, Tuesday, when the United States Supreme Court first allowed the law to be applied before hearing substantive arguments, but in the evening the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals suspended its entry into force.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) warned after the ruling of the United States Supreme Court that Mexico would not accept migrants deported by the Texas government.

“(At) SRE we closely follow litigation vs #SB4 and the very contradictory judicial developments,” Bárcena reiterated now.

Tensions between Mexico and the governor of Texas, Republican Greg Abbott, have grown since last year in the face of the border state’s increasing anti-immigrant measures, such as the buoys and the barbed wire fence that he placed in the Rio Grande or Grande River to deter migrants from crossing.

Just on February 20, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador described the military camp that Abbott intends to build next to the river as “politicking.”

The President has attributed the actions in Texas to the fact that this year the presidential elections of Mexico and the United States coincide.

