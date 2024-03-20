Last year was the warmest on record. 2023 also saw records broken for greenhouse gas emissions, sea level rise and polar ice melt. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) wrote about this in an alarming report on Tuesday. There is a strong possibility that the 1.5 degree warming limit agreed to in the Paris climate agreement was already exceeded last year, according to the WMO.

Temperatures last year were 1.45 degrees higher than in the 19th century, according to the weather agency. Due to the margin of error used by scientists, it is considered likely that the temperature rise exceeded 1.5 degrees. This does not mean that the temperature on Earth is definitively 1.5 degrees warmer: the average temperature increase is measured over a thirty-year period.

However, 2023 turned out to be an exceptionally hot year, the organization reports. “On an average day, nearly a third of the oceans were in the grip of a heat wave, damaging critical ecosystems and food systems. By the end of 2023, more than 90 percent of the ocean had experienced heat waves at some point,” the organization wrote.

A glimmer of hope

Rising temperatures are also affecting the world’s food supply and economy and, according to the WMO, are causing countless people to flee their homes because their habitats are no longer habitable. “Never before have we been closer – albeit currently on a provisional basis – to the 1.5 degree limit set by the Paris Climate Agreement,” WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said in a press statement. “WMO sounds the alarm.”

The organization writes that glaciers will lose the most ice in 2023 since measurements began in 1950, and that the extent of sea ice around Antarctica has never been smaller. The WMO calls the fact that 50 percent more renewable energy was produced last year a “ray of hope.”

“Two decades of warming”

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) also published new data on Tuesday. A new temperature record has been set every day in five of the world’s oceans since last March, NOAA found in collaboration with the University of Maine.

Average global ocean temperatures last year were 0.25 degrees warmer than in 2022, Gregory K. Johnson, an oceanographer at NOAA, told CNN. This increase “equates to about two decades of warming in one year.” “So it’s quite big, quite significant and a little surprising.”

Scientists say warm ocean waters last year are the result of human activity and were further aided by El Niño. This weather phenomenon causes sea water to warm along the equator in the eastern Pacific Ocean, affecting weather in many parts of the world.

High ocean temperatures can intensify hurricanes and cause other extreme weather events, including scorching heat waves and intense rainfall.

