In love with my car. Of course it is possible. Kisses on the headlight, kisses on the steering wheel. And talk sweet nothings. Lex, Nathaniel’s car has “cute cheeks, pretty eyes, and it smells so good.” The Texas car guy isn’t even the craziest character on TLC’s My Strange Addiction. There’s also Kina from Baltimore, who eats four rolls of toilet paper a day, and Lisa from Detroit, who licks her cats and eats their fur. I had to close my eyes to the last one.

My Strange Addiction ran from 2010 to 2015. Now the American reality show is returning to the characters depicted at the time to see how they fared. In most cases this is a repetition: yes, they still do that. They are not particularly dependent. You should call these compulsive disorders. Some subjects have pica, a psychological term for eating inedible things. It occurs in pregnant women, young children and people with autism. And also with Kina (toilet paper) and Lisa (cat hair).

My Strange Addiction doesn’t really try to explain the obsessive-compulsive disorder it shows. Every now and then a serious psychologist appears on the screen and says that car enthusiast Nathaniel suffers from objectophilia because he does not know how to cope with relationships with people. Or that eating dirty foods makes you feel sick. But, of course, we are only talking about being carefree about these crazy Americans and enjoying the confused faces of passers-by.

The program generated strong feelings at the time. Because it would be a disgusting freak show (true), and because some cases would be exaggerated or fabricated. For example, My Strange Addiction showed people drinking gasoline or eating broken glass in such quantities that they should have been dead long ago. Billie Eilish immortalized the reality show in a song (“Bite off my glass, set it on fire”), but the singer seems just addicted to her boyfriend.

It is in this episode – EO’s excellent series of reports – that this week and next will focus on the descendants of people who worked for the Nazis during World War II. On January 1, 2025, the Central Archives of Special Justice will be made public, containing the files of 425,000 Dutch people accused of collaboration after the war. Then everyone will be able to search the Internet for information about who is to blame in the family or on the street.

Presenter Margie Fykse wonders whether this is desirable: will it spoil too much? It’s not really a dilemma; All but one interviewee agree to make it public. Fixe is personally involved in this. Her grandfather was hiding people who had been betrayed. Is this on the conscience of an unnamed member of the NSS family?

I had another concern about making this fact public. Vindictive neighbors or co-workers have wrongly accused a large number of suspects. Only 3 percent were convicted. Is this nuance lost?

In the program we see how descendants, burdened by the actions of their grandfather, talk in a circle in the Working Group on Recognition. You won’t find Andre de Voor there because he has no problems with anything. His father fought in the Waffen-SS. The son has a house full of Nazi paraphernalia, railroad tracks with Nazi trains, and bombed-out houses. Look, there is a figure of Adolf Hitler on the platform.

He also has the SS motto “Meine Ehre heisst Treue” tattooed on his back. No, he is certainly not a Nazi himself, this is all a tribute to his wonderful father: “He sat in a chair and read a book, and then you saw him leave…” This man is actually too eccentric for an otherwise serious man. report. Maybe more for My Strange Addiction.

Share Write to the editor