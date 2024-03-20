Winning debut for the second season of the drama ‘Studio Battaglia’ which last night on Rai1 obtained 3,394,000 viewers and a 20.2% share, making it the most watched prime time program of the evening. In second place, the repeat of the drama ‘Incastrati’ on Canale 5, with 1,531,000 viewers and 11.5%. Third place for ‘Le Iene’ on Italia1, with 1,391,000 spectators and a 10.2% share.

Following, among other prime time audiences: ‘DiMartedì’ on La7 (1,213,000 spectators, 7.5% share), ‘Dalla Strada al Palco’ on Rai2 (1,019,000 spectators, 6.6% share), ‘È Semper Cartabianca ‘ on Rete4 (708,000 spectators, share 5.1%), ‘4 Ristoranti’ on Rai3 (525,000 spectators, share 2.8%), ‘Petrolio’ on Rai3 (455,000 spectators, share 2.4%), ‘Faking It – Bugie Criminali’ on Nove (286,000 spectators, 1.5% share).

In access prime time, ‘Cinque Minuti’ (4,716,000 spectators, 23.2% share) and ‘Affari Tuoi’ (5,834,000 spectators, 27.7% share) won on Rai1, while on Canale5 ‘Striscia la Notizia’ obtained 3,160,000 viewers and 15% share.

Victory for Rai1 also in the early evening with ‘L’Eredità – La Sfida dei 7’ (3,247,000 spectators, 24.7% share) and ‘L’Eredità’ (4,436,000 spectators, 26.6% share) which prevail over ‘Avanti il ​​Primo !’ (1,973,000 spectators, 16.6% share) and ‘Avanti un Altro!’ (3,385,000 spectators, share 21.7%) broadcast by Canale 5.