Trump vs Harry, Duke of Sussex’s visa under threat

Former US president and new candidate Donald Trump has warned Prince Harry, the youngest son of King Charles III, to revoke his visa if he is found to have lied about his drug use.

In an interview with populist politician and Brexit leader Nigel Farage on GB News, Trump said the Duke of Sussex should not be given preferential treatment. Trump’s words came after the Duke of Sussex, who has previously publicly criticized him, admitted in his memoirs that he used several drugs, leading some to question why he was allowed to settle with his family in California in 2020.

The conservative Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Homeland Security, arguing that its request should have been denied.

Trump defends Kate: ‘Everyone does it’

Donald Trump wasn’t surprised by the “Photoshop” – in fact, he defended Kate Middleton for altering her Mother’s Day photo. “Everyone does it,” he explained. The former US president weighed in on the Princess of Wales saga in an interview with populist leader and Brexiteer Nigel Farage: He said he had “photoshopped” images of himself and his children: “It shouldn’t be a big deal.”

“I looked at it, it was a little paraphrase, I don’t understand. Everyone does it… You look at certain movie actors, then you see them in real life and you say, “Is that the same person in the movie?” picture? It’s a difficult time, they’re really chasing her.”

In the interview, the tycoon also called King Charles “a truly wonderful guy”, despite the fact that the king has a different environmental vision that is “too restrictive”: “I am an environmentalist, I feel like one in the true sense of the word. but I’m a different guy, an environmentalist.”

Trump, who seems genuinely interested in the British royal family, instead has a very difficult relationship with the Dukes of Sussex, who have more or less covertly criticized him in the past. It is no coincidence that in the same interview, the former president threatened to revoke Prince Harry’s visa if he was found to be lying about his drug use.

