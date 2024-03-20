Triangle Production, revenues rise to 570 thousand euros, there is also a mini profit

Triangle Production srl, a music and television production company that is headed directly and through Paprika srl ​​(which in turn owns Plastic Multimedia srl) to Silvio Capitta, husband since 1991 of the well-known showgirl Lorella Cuccarini, finds profit again, albeit slightly. , who was a partner with approximately 4% until 1996 and with whom he had four children.

A few days ago, in fact, the financial statements for the end of last August were filed which show, in the face of revenues that rose year on year from 380 thousand euros to 570 thousand euros (thanks to a Rai co-production), a mini profit of 6 thousand euros compared to the loss of 54 thousand euros from the previous year.

The net worth is 564 thousand euros against 1.3 million debts, of which over one million are due to banks, including a mortgage with MPS. The company has its own headquarters, a property with a value of 1.3 million and holds 100% of Musical Italia srl ​​which “represents – we read in the explanatory note – a permanent and strategic investment”.