Rome, March 20, 2024 – An event dedicated to the transparency and legitimacy of local authorities took place yesterday afternoon in the Etruscan Hall of the Regional Council of Lazio, attended by numerous administrators from the various municipalities of the region, as well as representatives of the Association of Public Notification, a network of local authorities , established in 1996 to promote a culture of rule of law and responsible citizenship.

The work was presented by the President of the Commission of the XIII Council “Transparency and Advertising”, Councilor Marta Bonafoni: “The meaning of this appointment is to be able to bring together male and female administrators, to stimulate that exchange and that meeting, which we are convinced is also the best antidote from the loneliness that too often characterizes the mandate in cities and municipalities, especially when it comes to the task of ensuring transparency and legitimacy in political and administrative actions. We organized it this week, it is not a random choice: in the next few days many of us will meet in Rome to celebrate, together with Libera and many associations, the Day of Remembrance and Commitment to the Innocent Victims of the Mafia. It is also for this reason that we decided to involve such an important reality as Notification Publico, an association that in our region is still too little known compared to the valuable work it carries out at the national level and also in our territories.”

“In 2023, Lazio recorded a record increase in the number of anti-mafia prosecutions: more than six times, from 13 in 2022 to 82 in 2023, the highest number among the regions,” added Eleonora Mattia, Vice President of the 1st Commission against the mafia in Lazio. Pisana – The data confirms the urgency of strengthening anti-mafia instruments and ensuring that the presence of the state is felt especially in the most vulnerable areas, such as the municipalities of Anzio and Nettuno, dissolved due to mafia infiltration, and police stations. . Already in recent months, we have assembled the anti-mafia commissions of the regional council and parliament for a joint meeting in Anzio. We then reaffirm the importance of eliminating the toxic entanglement between politics and organized crime and hope that the Velletri court will issue a disqualification order as soon as possible with a list of political supporters of the councils of Anzio and Nettuno in order to give the coordinates necessary for public opinion to determine the the next European elections in 2024, which are now approaching us, a political class capable of establishing a new pact of representation based on the values ​​of the rule of law and socio-cultural regeneration.”

Also speaking at the event were the delegated transparency advisor of the Metropolitan City of Rome, Tiziana Biolghini, the president of ANCI Lazio, Riccardo Varone, and the advisor for Rome’s heritage and housing policy, Tobia Zvi.

“First of all, I would like to thank the Lazio Regional Council, the Transparency and Advertising Commission and the Regional Anti-Mafia Commission for organizing this initiative.” Said Roberto Monta, president of Notification Public, during a meeting organized by the Lazio Regional Council to present the activities of the national organization against the mafia and corruption, founded in 1996. “It is important for Notification Public to be able to promote a network that consists of 578 organizations, 15 of which are located in Lazio, including the region and municipality. Today’s meeting, in particular, aims to present a number of good and concrete practices that demonstrate the presence of good policies and good governance, which constitute effective and significant tools to combat mafia and corruption. I hope that the sensitivity shown by the Lazio region in relation to the presence here on the eve of such an important day as March 21st will lead to a strengthening of the network of public notifications at the regional level, given that in the Lazio region the presence of the mafia is particularly important. and the fight against this cannot be delegated only to the judiciary and the police.”

