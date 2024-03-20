The post published a few hours ago by Toby Price, in which he announces his separation from KTM, is decidedly unexpected. Here are his words: “Everyone asks me what events I will race this year, but KTM decided not to renew my contract, so the 2024 Dakar was my last race with them… I feel like I’m still in my prime years and still able to participate to win, especially in the Dakar, so it is a shame not to have this chance in 2025. However, I am grateful for the support they have given me in my career. We managed to do great things together like winning two Dakar and getting four podiums, a World Championship and a lot of success in Australia too. Thanks also to my sponsors. For now my focus is on the 2024 SCORE International Championship with Team Australia and we’ll see what comes next.”