Ardea – New Florida became the protagonist of a series of unusual episodes that disturbed the peace of residents. The Acquarelli bar and its patrons were attacked on Monday evening by men in a gray Ford Focus who threw lemons with such force they risked causing serious damage.

This was not an isolated event. A few days later, a couple of young people reported a similar experience via Facebook: while running along Viale Nuova Florida, they were hit by lemons thrown with great force. These actions not only caused material damage (fruit fell into fences and railings), but also sowed fear in the community, fearing for their physical safety.

The lemon-throwing craze, apparently driven by boredom, is growing, causing concern among citizens. The latter require greater commitment to control measures from the authorities, who have so far failed to stop this phenomenon. Complaints extend beyond vandalism to include reports of petty theft, but citizens are united in their desire for greater safety in their communities.

Local authorities are now forced to respond to these requests, trying to find a solution that ensures public peace and safety. This episode raises questions about the reasons for this behavior and about preventative measures that can be taken to avoid the recurrence of this unusual vandalism in the future.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.