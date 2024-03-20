Home Technology

The social media managed by Meta presents a new section that makes it more competitive, let’s find out what it is for.

A whole new section arrives for Threads, which is renewed in view of an increasingly competitive market. We remind you that the social platform created by Meta offers its users a service dedicated to microblogging, with the possibility of sharing texts, photos and videos and interacting with other users through “likes” and replies. For these reasons, its direct competitor is X (formerly known as Twitter), the social network owned by Elon Musk.

The new section is called Trending Now, and will aim to highlight the most popular contents that are shared among subscribers. The section was presented by Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, of which Threads is part. This is a real innovation, which increases the appeal of this social network, and which could therefore make it the favorite of many social media users.

Access to all the most popular contents in the given period of use of the app is therefore facilitated. An update that looks to the future, and which allows users to always stay informed on the latest trends, news and most current content.

Trending Now is a section integrated into the Threads app feed. Adam Mosseri explains that the section in question is currently being distributed and available via server for all users residing in the United States. We await the arrival of the Trending Now section also in Europe, in order to test its functionality. It will also be necessary to understand what the next moves will be implemented by this social channel.

