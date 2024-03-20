According to NOS, in 2022, many electric vehicle drivers visited car rental companies to borrow a petrol car for their holiday. We can imagine it well: all the passengers, their luggage and the tow box behind your electric car are not exactly suitable for long-distance driving. Or are these fears exaggerated? Perhaps the new Peugeot E-5008 will be the first electric car in which you can safely travel around the south of France for two weeks.

There is enough space for your family if there are no more than seven of you. The 2.9 meter long wheelbase has two seats at the front, the middle row can seat three and the last row can accommodate two people. With a height of 1.69 meters, adults will have plenty of space in both the second and third rows. Peugeot does not specify a maximum adult size for this purpose. But we believe them, because there are fewer French people in general…

With all seats occupied, there is 259 liters of luggage space behind the last row. If you remove the third row of seats, the surface area increases to 748 liters. If there are just two of you, you can fit 1815 liters of stuff. You’d have to empty out the hardware store to run out of this gigantic space.

Technical characteristics of Peugeot E-5008

Peugeot offers the E-5008 in five different versions. Three of them are fully electric, and two are hybrid, one of which is a PHEV. Electric vehicles can be charged at up to 160 kW, allowing them to charge from 20 to 80 percent in half an hour. The initial configuration of the E-5008 has one electric motor with a power of 210 hp. and 345 Nm. The 73 kWh battery provides a range of 502 kilometers. The Long Range version is equipped with a 98 kWh battery, providing a range of 660 kilometers. So the route from Utrecht to Nancy should be possible.

You can also order the E-5008 with two electric motors. In this case, you have 322 hp but a smaller 73 kWh battery. It can travel up to 500 kilometers. The mild hybrid version has a small 0.43 kWh battery that is charged while driving by the three-cylinder engine. Finally, Peugeot is also building the E-5008 plug-in hybrid. Here you can travel 80 kilometers solely on electricity. Combined with an internal combustion engine, the hybrid powertrain produces 195 hp.

In terms of design, the E-5008 is similar to what you’re used to from Peugeot these days. The grille again looks like the lion on the shield had a lot of work to do. The headlights and taillights continue this theme. Peugeot says the 19- or 20-inch wheels feature a geometric design. We call them especially cool.

Something went wrong in the front of the Peugeot E-5008

The car has just been unveiled and we haven’t sat in it yet, but at first glance we see a number of red flags. On higher-end versions, you get a 21-inch panoramic screen that functions as both a driver screen and a center screen. Looks cool, but a little clunky. You will have to get up from your chair to click on some objects on the screen. Even the model in the image below has to stretch her arm quite far to reach the screen.

In addition, Peugeot considers it necessary to equip the steering wheel with touch buttons. The brand clearly saw this criticism coming. Peugeot writes that the touch buttons “only respond when the driver actually presses them for longer.” We’re curious. The screen below the panoramic display also works using swipe buttons. Luckily, there are still physical sliders on the center console to play with.

You can expect the Peugeot E-5008 to hit European dealers sometime this fall. It is not yet known what you need to transfer at that time to receive it. Those who order the E-5008 will receive an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty. If the battery has already lost 30 percent of its capacity during this time, Peugeot will install a new battery free of charge. We’d say that’s a very green flag.