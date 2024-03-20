loading…

A man in England is on trial for carrying out sex acts on several bodies at the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital mortuary. Photo/Grimsby Live

LONDON – A man was tried in a British court on charges of committing sexual acts on a corpse in a hospital mortuary (RS).

Damon Tingay (29), of no fixed address, faced three charges at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The trial judge, Daniel Curtis, remanded the defendant in custody and ordered him to appear at Grimsby Crown Court in April.

Quoting the Mirror, Wednesday (20/3/2024), no application was submitted by the defendant or his lawyer on his behalf. The defendant, wearing a gray tracksuit, only spoke to confirm his identity and date of birth.

Prosecutor Martin Howarth told the judge there were three charges, one of causing a public nuisance and two counts of sexual offences, all of which allegedly occurred at the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby.

There was no bail application for release and the judge remanded Tingay in custody and ordered him to appear at Grimsby Crown Court on April 22.

The allegations are, first, that on March 17, Tingay intentionally or recklessly committed a sexual offense at that location.

Secondly, he caused a disturbance on March 17 without lawful excuse by entering the mortuary as a trespasser and disturbing a number of bodies by committing acts of a sexual nature on some of them.

The third charge states that at the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital mortuary in Grimsby on March 17 he intentionally carried out an act of penetration on the body of the deceased, knowing or being careless that it was of a sexual nature.

The hearing lasted three minutes and the defendant was taken away by officers.

