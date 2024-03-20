The roller coaster is the most popular attraction in a theme park. This mechanical game consists of taking a route along tracks with ascents, descents and sharp curves; In addition, it is designed to generate intense emotions and adrenaline in passengers. There are different types of roller coasters all over the world and, although the most extreme ones are in Asia and Europe, one of the most modern and tallest is found in South America with more than 35 meters high; It is also considered one of the largest in Latin America.

The tallest roller coaster in Latin and South America

In the city of Bogotá, Colombia, there is the tallest roller coaster in South America, which has become an icon of innovation, as it is one of the few in the world with magnetic propulsion, which guarantees a unique experience. of speed and excitement. Started in May 2023, this exciting project, in which more than 14 million dollars was invested, is located in the most popular amusement park in the Colombian country: Salitre Mágico.

In August 2023, as part of the renovation of the amusement park in Bogotá, the exciting attraction Drakko – The Flying Beast opened. With a height of 47.5 meters, a route of 263 meters and a speed of 100 kilometers per hour, it is the only roller coaster in South America that can serve 600 users per hour. The expectation for Drakko was so great that nearly 1,000 people purchased advance tickets for its opening.

This work of engineering combines the thrill of fast movement with carefully designed safety to offer an unforgettable experience to passengers. Photo: El País

The manufacturer of this attraction, Premier Rides, is one of the most important in the world. About 150 Colombians worked with the manufacturer’s team, which brought engineers from Taiwan, China, France, Germany and the United States.

Conditions to visit Drakko – The Flying Beast in the Magic Saltpeter

The rules that must be followed to enjoy the new roller coaster at Parque Salitre Mágico are the following:

They must be at least 1.40 meters tall to enter. Pregnant women and people under the influence of alcohol are prohibited from entering. People with pre-existing health problems, such as heart, respiratory or neurological diseases, should consult a doctor before to get on the attraction. Access is not allowed to people with casts, bandages or any type of physical impediment that could interfere with the user’s safety.

The roller coaster is an iconic attraction in amusement parks. It captivates visitors with its combination of speed, height and excitement. Photo: Flying a Drone/Youtube

What is the tallest roller coaster in the world?

Kingda Ka, the tallest roller coaster in the world, is located at Six Flags Great Adventure amusement park in Jackson, New Jersey. Designed by Werner Stengel and Intamin, this attraction is an accelerator coaster type and opened to the public on May 21, 2005, and at the time it set the world record as the tallest and fastest on the planet.

With a height of 139 meters and a speed of 200 km/h, Kingda Ka holds the title of the tallest roller coaster. However, his speed record was surpassed by Formula Rossa when he opened at Ferrari World in 2010.