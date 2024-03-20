At the end of 2022, Mate Rimac thought the Netherlands was ready for its own electric vehicle brand. He called our country a “mature e-mobility market” and a “serious market for super and hypercars with a large group of enthusiasts.” However, it took a year and a half before the first Rimac Nevera was registered in the Netherlands. But then you also have something.

Nevera does not hide the nationality of its owner with its color scheme. The doors are painted red, white and blue, while the carbon fiber panels have an orange glow. Inside, the Dutch theme continues in the headrests. You see the lion depicted there. We’re still missing the red, white and blue flags and the speaker on the roof playing “Wilhelmus” on repeat.

Technical characteristics of Nevera

The Nevera uses four electric motors (one per wheel) that together produce 1,914 hp. and torque 2360 Nm. This allows the electric car to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 1.97 seconds. The maximum speed for so-called customer cars is limited to 352 km/h. Be careful when the Nevera backs out of a parking space because the Rimac in reverse is the fastest in the world with a top speed of 275 km/h. Whether you want to try it is another matter.

But who buys something like this? So, the buyer of this electric hypercar is Michel Perridon. Schafer made his fortune through his company Trust, which you may know from extensions, hard drives or sponsorship of Jos Verstappen during his Formula 1 days. Perridon has an impressive Bugatti collection. And now that the French car brand has joined forces with Rimac, Nevera is, of course, included in the collection.

Price of the first Rimac Nevera in the Netherlands

Just like the collectible Bugatti, this electric Rimac is quite a valuable car. According to RDW, the list price of this Nevera is €2,824,140. This means that the electric Rimac is not the most expensive car in the Netherlands this year, because it is the Koenigsegg Jesko Attack. It’s only March, but it’s already a great year for Dutch registrations.

Thanks to Absolute Motors, Michel Perridon and Perridon Holdings.