Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered a special message on the New Year Nowruz. Photo/Reuters

TEHERAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in his New Year’s speech congratulated the Iranian nation on the occasion of Nowruz. He emphasized the importance of citizen involvement in increasing productivity.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the statement in a televised message to the Iranian nation on the occasion of the Persian New Year on Wednesday morning (20/3/2024).

“The key to solving a country’s economic problems lies in domestic production and national production,” he said.

“If production growth and progress in domestic production are pursued in the right way, many of the country’s main economic problems, such as inflation, employment and the value of our national currency, will be resolved in the desired way,” said Ayatollah Khamenei.

Ayatollah Khamenei also called Iran’s new calendar year of 1403 a year of “Surge in production through people’s participation.”

Khamenei also said that in domestic affairs, we see significant progress throughout the country in the fields of science, technology and basic infrastructure. Those are some of the fun things that were experienced. “On the other hand, the problems faced by society in the economic and livelihood sectors are one of the bitter events that we have witnessed,” he explained.

Khamenei also touched on the war in Gaza. “As I have mentioned, the tragic event in Gaza is not only one of the most tragic events. On the contrary, it is the most tragic event for us on the international stage,” he said.

