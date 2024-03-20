Another pandemic is inevitable. The WHO talks about disease X. Why? “I continue to say that we are part of a complex system. Pandemics occur on a regular basis over time – replies Ilaria Capua, world-renowned virologist, who spent seven years in the United States where she directed the One Health Center in Florida and now at John Hopkins University of Bologna, in an interview with ‘Il Resto del Carlino’ – I’m sorry to say it, but it’s not that because we had Covid we’re good for the next two hundred years. Unfortunately it doesn’t work that way. Disease WHO speaks is a term to say that something, sooner or later, will arrive. We don’t know what, but it will happen. And it could be even more aggressive than Covid.”

How can we react to this scenario? “We need a capacity to respond to these emergencies that is reasoned, aware and studied also on the basis of the territory”, underlines the scientist. What’s left positive from the pandemic experience? “Certainly an awareness of vulnerability. And this is a good thing. I would, however, like to see more attention in implementing behaviors that are preventative for contagion from any pathogen, therefore washing your hands if you have a cough or if you don’t go out or you wear a mask. Now – he observes – we have understood a lot about how infectious diseases circulate. Of course, I also see that there is a sort of collective amnesia. People, having had such a bad time, no longer want to think about it. But this is not good. The Covid virus is still here with us.”

Professor, where could a new pandemic wave come from? “The jump in species occurs when there is close contact between man and animal – replies Capua – In places where there are fewer hygiene standards it is much simpler. We have had several pandemic viruses that emerged from Asia: the Asian flu, Hong Kong flu. HIV came from monkeys. The live animal markets where species that would never meet in nature and yet are in the same cages are still there. These places are real hellscapes” . You talked about ‘circular health’. Can you tell us what you mean? “We are part of a system, we are not islands, we are connected with the components that nourish us, such as animals, plants and our health depends on air, water, earth and fire – underlines Capua – After the very hard blow of Covid we cannot reflecting on how to approach health in a more conscious, circular way is necessary.”

Is there something that the political and health system must do, in view of a new pandemic? “We must not erode a system that is already suffering. We must never forget the great sacrifice of the professionals who were in hospital at that time and did not even have masks available, fighting against something that no one had yet been able to identify”, he concludes .