Ask residents of the Gaza Strip about their impressions of Ramadan and they will all tell you what it was like “usually.”

“We usually do morning prayers together,” says Islam Alaga, 36, from Khan Yunis. “Usually at the beginning of Ramadan, people visit each other, go to mosques, pray and spread love,” says Amjad al-Arabi (23) from Gaza City. “We bought lanterns, electric lights, decorations and drums, we were all together, the children were happy,” said Meyaser al-Arabi, 60, a distant relative of Amjad al-Arabi, also from the capital.

Now, after almost six months of a devastating war, there is no place at all for joint prayer, people are not sitting in their warm homes, and there is little decoration. But most importantly, Gaza is insecure everywhere and there is almost no food. Almost the entire population depended on food aid to survive even until the month of fasting. “People here have been fasting for months,” Amjad Eleiwa, deputy director of the emergency department at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, told the BBC.

Due to ongoing Israeli bombing and blocking of humanitarian aid supplies, food insecurity in the Gaza Strip has reached “catastrophic” levels on the IPC scale developed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. About 1.1 million people go hungry every day; in a few months this will apply to all of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents.

The famine, which Israel is deliberately using as a weapon of war, according to, among others, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, has serious consequences, especially in the north. UNICEF, the UN children’s rights agency, says many children in the Gaza Strip suffer from “severe malnutrition.”

Meanwhile, some food assistance by air and sea began. For example, parcels of rice, flour, pulses and vegetables arrived in North Gaza this week by ship from the non-governmental organization World Central Kitchen. But this is not enough.

Severe food shortages are also apparently having an impact on the celebrations. There are few food products sold at the market, Alaga says, for example, and the prices are very high. “You can’t make breakfast as a family. What we have is not enough for everyone. We are used to salads and sweets. But there is no sugar.”

But Ramadan is more than just fasting. Meyaser al-Arabi especially misses the fun atmosphere, she says in the school building where she is taking refuge. “My children wanted to decorate the classroom for Ramadan, but my daughter-in-law said there was no point in doing so because her children are martyrs.” Civilians killed by the Israeli offensive are called martyrs.

Displaced Palestinian Muhammad al-Durra from Gaza City hugs one of his children as they prepare for iftar, the fast-breaking meal. Photo by Haitham Imad/EPA

“People had to face this month with martyrs, corpses and blood,” says Amjad al-Arabi in the school building where he also lives. “People are suffering, they are only concerned about survival and not how they will experience the month of Ramadan.”

And praying, says Amjad, is also not the same thing. “Because of the war, there are no more mosques at all, most of them are completely destroyed. There is also no electricity. We can only pray where we are displaced.” In the words of his distant aunt Meyaser: “You feel like there is no Ramadan at all.”

Jerusalem is also experiencing the month of fasting very differently this year due to the war in the Gaza Strip, which has killed at least 31,000 people, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Mohammed, 27, who does not want his name published in the newspaper, works at a kiosk at one of the entrance gates to the plateau where Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock are located and where Muslims come. pray in large numbers during Ramadan. This Ramadan is especially sad because of the war in Gaza, he says, “but what can we do?”

Usually the streets of Jerusalem’s walled Old City are full of decorations and lanterns; now there is nothing. Many shops are closed.

In 1967, East Jerusalem, including the Old City, was occupied by Israel. Israel considers Jerusalem its “indivisible capital” and claims to have annexed East Jerusalem – a claim that is not recognized by international consensus.

After Mecca and Medina, the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem is the holiest site in Islam. The western wall of the plateau is the Western Wall, the most sacred site for Jews. The Al-Aqsa Mosque complex is run by Jordan, but Israel controls who is allowed on the site.

Palestinian Muslims break their fast on the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on March 16. Photo by Mahmoud Illean/AP

In recent years, extremist Jewish groups have regularly sent groups to the Al-Aqsa Mosque grounds to pray, contrary to popular belief that only Muslims are allowed to do so.

In addition, Israeli police regularly conduct raids. In 2021, such an invasion led to war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas, as well as mass demonstrations and strikes by Palestinians. Hamas called its attack on southern Israel on October 7 last year, which killed about 1,200 people, “Tufan Al-Aqsa” (“Al-Aqsa Flood”) in response to the raids and “Judaization” of the mosque.

Negotiation

For some time it seemed that there would be a ceasefire in Gaza before the start of Ramadan. But negotiations between Israel and Hamas have stalled. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh called on Qatar to intensify attacks on Israel and create an international movement to end the siege of Al-Aqsa.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced in February that he wants to restrict access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and deny access to residents of the occupied West Bank. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly initially agreed to the decision against the wishes of the Shin Bet security service. He later announced – to Ben-Gvir’s disappointment – that there would be no new restrictions.

Last year, 1.4 million Muslims visited Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan. This year there will be only a fraction of that number. Palestinians from the occupied West Bank must obtain permission from Israeli authorities and have difficulty reaching Jerusalem due to previously closed checkpoints.

On the night before Ramadan began, Israeli police struck a large group of Muslims in the Old City who were on their way to prayer, with young people in particular denied entry. In the following days, even more people were accepted.

In the evening, hundreds of people gather on the amphitheater-shaped steps in front of the Damascus Gate, one of the gates to the Old City. Above, two Israeli soldiers watch the whole scene through large binoculars. On either side of the “amphitheater” there are two permanent guard towers manned by armed Israeli soldiers.

Mohammed (33) works in a shop selling jewelry and accessories at the Cotton Traders’ Gate, one of the gates to the Al-Aqsa complex. “Our hearts are with the people of Gaza,” he said. “We hope the siege ends.”

According to Mohammed, Israel mainly stops men under 45 years of age. Saleh (38), who owns a lamp shop further away, agrees. One day he came and said he was fifty,” he laughs. “They are afraid of young people.”

