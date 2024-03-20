Would you have a pet alligator? Tony Cavallaro went around the world with the story of him in New York, United States, after the American man decided to fight to recover Albert, an alligator that was found on a trip to Florida and whom he considers the ‘son of his. However, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) decided to confiscate the reptile after not having a license to keep it at home. This story has generated debate on social networks.

American man claims he is the ‘father’ of alligator

According to information from the DEC, Albert, the alligator, is 34 years old and weighs 340 kg. The same environmental entity stated that Cavallaro had a license from the Department of Environmental Conservation to have Albert as a pet, but that this expired in 2021.

Likewise, according to the New York Post, the owner of the reptile built a pool in his home measuring just under three meters and without the corresponding controls. He even let people enter so they could pet him, without measuring the risks.

The alligator is currently with a keeper licensed by the Department of Environmental Conservation. However, the authorities confirmed to the American media 7News that Albert has health problems: he has spinal problems and blindness in both eyes.

In a conversation with the Associated Press, the owner defended himself against the accusations and stated that Albert is not a danger to society and that he is in optimal condition. “He is not dangerous. I am not being insecure with people,” he told the aforementioned media.

Cavallaro made a formal request to recover his pet, who has been in his home since 1990. “I’m Albert’s father, that’s all. He’s like family to all of us,” he told 7News.

Albert was found by the American man on a trip to Florida more than 20 years ago, since then he remained in the Cavallaro home. Photo: Tony Cavallaro.

Alligator owner claims he was treated like a criminal

In a conversation with the New York Post, Tony Cavallaro pointed out that “thousands of people” will help him get Albert back. “My God, they make me look like a drug trafficker, like Escobar, that’s how they treated Albert,” he explained to the American media.

After Albert’s story went viral, an online petition in favor of the alligator was created. This request had more than 100,000 signatures. On social media, t-shirts and stickers were created with the phrase “Free Albert.”

Cavallaro described Albert as an alligator with a ‘big personality’ who enjoys hugs. Likewise, he indicates that everyone who approaches the animal knows that it is harmless. “If you knew him, you would love him… He just loves people. He loves everyone. Not to eat, but to be,” he explained.

The American man built a spacious place for Albert the alligator to rest in his home in Hamburg, New York. Photo: New York Post.