A Suriname court on Wednesday rejected a petition and challenge to the recent conviction of former President Desi Bouterse. As a result, Bouterse, sentenced to 20 years in prison, must finally go to prison, Surinamese media write. Whether this will actually happen is unknown; The former president of Suriname has been missing since his sentencing in December.

In December, Bouters was sentenced on appeal to twenty years in prison for his role in the December 1982 murders. Fifteen opponents of his then military regime were killed. After his conviction, Bouters failed to report to prison, and since then there have been only rumors about his whereabouts. According to the Times of Suriname newspaper, he was in Venezuela in January, but according to the news site Starnieuws, he was still in Suriname around that time. None of these rumors can be confirmed by the NRC.

It was Bouters’ legal team that filed a petition and opposition to the Court asking that the twenty year prison sentence not be carried out. The court found the lawyers admissible. The court itself stated that it did not have jurisdiction to rule on the prosecutor’s decision to execute the sentence.

