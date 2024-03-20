On the global mining scene, a South American country stands out for its significant contribution of a metal that stands out for its importance in the first new generation nuclear power plant that Bill Gates intends to build in America. The function of this mineral will allow it to operate at higher temperatures than conventional plants.

The South American nation, known for its vast lithium production, also stands as the largest producer of this metal in the region and ranks seventh in the world.

It should be noted that, although there are countries that stand out for the production of this mineral, according to the Xataka media, the Earth’s crust is composed of 2.6% of said metal, making it the fourth most abundant element on the planet.

Which country in South America produces the most sodium?

Chile is the country in South America that produces the largest amount of sodium, an element that became an important piece in the new generation nuclear center project that Bill Gates intends to build in the United States. According to the German statistics portal Statista, the South American nation registered a production of 9,200 tons of sodium in 2023 and was positioned as the seventh producer in the world.

Sodium has become an important part of the nuclear industry. Photo: Pxhere.

The vast brines of the Salar de Atacama and other regions offer optimal conditions for sodium extraction with high levels of purity.

In addition, the country’s commitment to investing in technology and sustainable processes made it possible to increase extraction efficiency and minimize environmental impact. These joint efforts consolidate Chile as the largest producer in South America.

According to data on the web portal of the Economic Complexity Observatory, in December 2023, Chile exported salt mainly to the United States (US$6.6 million), Brazil (US$4.22 million), Uruguay (US$1.09 million ), Mexico (US$961,000) and Peru (US$232,000). Likewise, a decrease of -US$7.55 million was recorded in shipments compared to what was reported in 2022.

Why is sodium so important to Bill Gates?

Bill Gates’ interest in sodium is part of his ambitious initiatives to combat climate change. Through TerraPower, the company founded by Gates, it is planned to build the first new generation nuclear power plant in the United States, which will use said mineral as a coolant.

This project seeks to demonstrate that it is possible to generate nuclear energy in a safer and more efficient way.

Natrium is the reactor that will use a sodium fluoride salt core. This plant, based on sales, will allow it to be operated at higher temperatures than conventional nuclear plants.

Bill Gates will build the first first-generation nuclear center in the United States. Photo: TerraPower.

Among the modifications, the change of water for liquid sodium as a controller of the nuclear reaction is presented, since this material can absorb up to eight times more heat than H₂O.

TerraPower, the nuclear energy company founded by Bill Gates, aims to begin construction of the plant in June, allowing the United States to compete with its Russian and Chinese rivals by developing and exporting lower-cost reactors. Chirs Levesque, CEO of the company, told the Financial Times that the plant will begin operating in 2030.